A TALENTED York photographer has launched an exhibition at a popular cafe in the city.
Keen photographer Kieran Delaney is 25 and lives in Heworth. He works as a photographer and at Tommy Hilfiger and is a member of The Press Camera Club.
He's launched a permanent exhibition starting this month at Bruks Cafe in Peter Lane in York. It's his second exhibition, having held his first at Pairings wine bar in Castlegate earlier this year.
He said: "My images are now up at Bruks, on display and ready to sell.
"It makes me so proud of what I do and makes all the hard work worth it.
"You can also find my work is available at Kieran Delaney Visuals on Facebook and Instagram."
Kieran studied photography at All Saints sixth form for two years and says he's always had a passion for photography, taking pictures on his phone until eventually he was treated to a DSLR camera as a birthday present.
"Taking up photography for me was mainly because I loved the idea of documenting the things we see and being able to capture that forever," he said.
Kieran shoots on a Nikon D5500, with a 35mm lens, a standard kit lens 18-55mm and a 55-200mm lens and he also has a drone.
