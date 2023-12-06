The Yorkshire Society will celebrate Yorkshire's "rich history" and the legacy of a much-loved broadcaster with the 2023/24 'Harry Gration history prize'.

Founded in 1980, the Yorkshire society is now the only society of its kind in Britain.

Originally established to counter the abolition of county councils, it now operates as a non-profit and apolitical organisation that runs events, fundraisers and competitions all in the name of promoting the county and its members.

Former Vice-President of the society, Harry Gration, has now had the long running history prize named after him.

Harry, who lived with his family in York, was a Yorkshire institution and for decades was one of the main anchors on Look North.

He retired from broadcasting in 2020 and died suddenly in June 2022, aged 71.

The competition, first held in 1987, is now running two categories for those aged under and over 18.

A spokesperson for the Yorkshire society said: "Participants are invited to create a compelling short essay based on their original research.

"The possibilities are endless, as entrants delve into the intriguing tapestry of Yorkshire's past."

Done in collaboration with the University of Huddersfield, the deadline for essay entry is March 1, 2024. All entries must be submitted via email to historyprize@theyorkshiresociety.org.

Ahead of the awards ceremony at Hull Minster on May 11, a spokesperson said: "Join us in celebrating the vibrant history of Yorkshire and pay tribute to Harry Gration's enduring legacy."

Winners will receive a share of the £250 cash prize, as well as a certificate and publication of their winning essay on the society's official website. More information about the competition can be found here.