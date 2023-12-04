Workers, who are part of the Unite union, are in a dispute with their employer BaxterStorey at the Drax Power Station, near Selby.

They called the strike today (Monday, December 4) over what Unite deemed “poverty pay”. The union says the industrial action will last until Monday, December 18.

Unite warned it will schedule further strikes if the dispute is not resolved.

The workers are paid the rate set by the Real Living Wage Foundation.

But the union claims BaxterStorey does not implement the official rate until six months after it has been announced by the foundation meaning workers are being pushed into poverty for half the year.

A spokesperson for BaxteryStorey said the hospitality firm has agreed to bring a Living Wage pay increase forward after talks with employees.

Unite’s general secretary Sharon Graham said the workers had “complete support” from the union.

“The Real Living Wage is the minimum any worker should be paid, but BaxterStorey is cynically depriving its Drax staff of even that for six months of the year,” she said.

“Both BaxterStorey and Drax are rolling in cash – there is absolutely no reason why a fair pay offer could not and should not be made. That is what needs to happen. Our members at Drax have Unite’s complete support.”

Unite regional officer Chris Rawlinson added: “There will be no snacks at Drax until BaxterStorey recognises Unite and puts forward a pay offer that meets our members’ aspirations.”

A Unite spokesperson said BaxterStorey claims it cannot negotiate with the union or increase wages for the workers because Drax determines how much the workers are paid through its contract.

A spokesperson for BaxterStorey said: “While we are disappointed that members of Unite are on strike at Drax, BaxterStorey will continue to operate a full hospitality service on-site.

Read next:

“We liaise with all our employees, and through these discussions, we have agreed to bring a Living Wage pay increase forward, effective from January 2024 (previously April).

“We are introducing an employee forum for our team at Drax to foster improved dialogue and strengthen our employer-employee relationship.”

A Drax spokesperson said: “This dispute is between BaxterStorey and its contractors, with no Drax employees involved in the strike.

“The power station and its catering facilities continues to operate, but we hope a resolution to the industrial action is found soon.”