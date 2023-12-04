North Yorkshire Police says officers received reports of men tampering with gaming machines to release money at Shaws Amusements in Scarborough during October.

The force is seeking the public’s help to find out more information about the incident.

“In particular, officers are appealing for information about the three men pictured, as they may be able to help with enquiries,” said a North Yorkshire Police spokesperson.”

Anyone with information that could help the police should email Georgia.Ladly@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101 and ask for PC1965 Ladly.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230210440 when passing information.