Police have issued CCTV images of three men they want to speak to after thieves struck at an amusement arcade in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Police says officers received reports of men tampering with gaming machines to release money at Shaws Amusements in Scarborough during October.
The force is seeking the public’s help to find out more information about the incident.
“In particular, officers are appealing for information about the three men pictured, as they may be able to help with enquiries,” said a North Yorkshire Police spokesperson.”
Anyone with information that could help the police should email Georgia.Ladly@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101 and ask for PC1965 Ladly.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230210440 when passing information.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article