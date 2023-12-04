Helmsley Group has submitted a fresh planning application for its ambitious Coney Street Riverside masterplan with changes including increasing the amount of public space, improving accessibility and several enhanced building designs.

They say the revised plans have been submitted following collaborative discussions with City of York Council and consultation with key stakeholders across the city including important feedback from the public.

Revised plans to redevelop part of York's riverside off Coney Street have been submitted to the city council by the Helmsley Group (Image: Supplied)

Plans includes the creation of 250,000 sq ft of mixed-use retail, leisure, commercial and residential space, a riverside walkway and the establishment of significant green and accessible public realm, both on the waterfront itself and also through the creation of new access routes between Coney Street and the River Ouse.

As The Press revealed earlier this year the plans, submitted to City of York Council feature numbers 3-7 Coney Street - currently occupied by JD Sport, Lush and Mango - and include proposals to create a new snickelway connecting Coney Street to the riverside walkway outlined in the initial planning application.

Helmsley Group is working with current tenants on Coney Street to relocate them within the existing scheme, should they wish to retain a presence.

How it could look (Image: Supplied)

Max Reeves, development director at Helmsley Group, said: “Having worked closely with key stakeholders in York over the past few months, we have been heartened by the positive response we have had to our plans for Coney Street Riverside. These include the public benefits of bringing underutilised upper floors of retail units back into use, a long-held ambition in York, whilst also creating world class public realm fit for this prime location on York’s riverfront.

“We have consulted extensively across the city with heritage bodies, Council planners, York residents, accessibility groups and beyond. We’d encourage everyone to look at our proposals, which are publicly available on the City of York Council planning portal and our own dedicated Coney Street Riverside website, to discover more about the positive transformation we are looking to provide on both the riverfront and Coney Street itself."

Max Reeves is behind the development (Image: Supplied)

“As a long-established York business, we are committed to creating a truly mixed-use, vibrant development that not only sustainably redevelops historic Coney Street into the social heart of York, but creates a positive legacy through first class public spaces of international standing, and architecture which ensures that the history and heritage of the area is not just recognised, but honoured and protected.

“We believe the improvements we have put forward positively build on our long-held ambition to reconnect Coney Street with its riverfront, improving connectivity and accessibility within central York alongside a welcoming, family friendly offer and much-needed accommodation to meet student demand within the city.”

Revised plans to redevelop part of York's riverside off Coney Street have been submitted to the city council by the Helmsley Group (Image: Supplied)