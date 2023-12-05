Rookscroft & Company has opened at 39 Stonegate, a long way from its original store in Friday Harbor, Washington State, in the north west of the USA.

Owner Jayne Siroshton's shop tells the story of the fictional world of Rookscroft, with a variety of books, prints, greeting cards, jigsaws, mugs and more on offer.

Growing up in Uttoxeter, Staffordshire, Jayne moved over to the San Juan islands where she began to discover her new and amazing world.

Fifteen years ago Jayne began painting as a cost effective way to decorate her own home.

Whilst painting a picture of a bowl with apples in it, Jayne looked out the window and wondered what was taking place out there.

Inside Rookscroft & Company (Image: Jayne Siroshton)

She said: "And so began my fantastical journey into the world of Rookscroft"

Beginning to develop her ideas, Jayne opened the first store to sell her paintings and books. She described the unique experience of the shop, saying: "It's kind of like looking inside the story of the world of Rookscroft."

Whilst on holiday in York just last year, Jayne saw the vacant building at 39 Stonegate, and went on to lease it in June of this year.

She said: "York is just such a beautiful city, it's an honour to have a store in the centre."

The window at Rookscroft & Company (Image: Megi Rychlikova)

However, the 4,590 mile journey caused more delays than expected. Along with the administrative difficulties that come with setting up a business in a foreign country, transporting the items proved to be a huge challenge.

Jayne, who has set up the York shop with her daughter Charlotte, said: "I quickly realised that moving my whole life over to York was quite a big undertaking.

"We were shipping it all across the sea, one thing had loads of mini lightbulbs and they all burst."

The new shop opened on Saturday, December 2. The view of Stonegate from inside Rookscroft & Company (Image: Jayne Siroshton)

Jayne said the first weekend has gone "really well".

"We just want to introduce the people of York to the world of Rookscroft," she added.

"You might fancy buying anything from a button to a book."

The opening was low key.

Jayne said she wanted to simply open the door, adding: "I want people to just find it.

"It's very small but that's part of the charm of it.

"I like the idea of it becoming a little touch point for creativity and magic."

Jayne says that Rookscroft & Company will be open from 10am-5pm, Tuesday to Saturday. It's open 11am-4pm on Sundays. The store is closed on Mondays.