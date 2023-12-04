Paddy McGuinness' 'Nearly there' tour will start in Blackburn, next October. Since 2016, the host of 'Top Gear' and 'Take me out' has released an autobiography called 'My Lifey'.

His 40-date tour will come to York Barbican on March 20, 2025.

Speaking ahead of the tour, Paddy said: "It’s been eight years since my last tour and there’s lots of things to laugh about!

"I’m looking forward to getting back in front of a live audience, along with running the gauntlet of cancel culture, click bait and fake news!"

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 8 at 10.00am from ticketmaster.co.uk.