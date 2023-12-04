A CAR has come off the road in icy conditions after a crash in North Yorkshire.
The county’s police say a white Seat Ibiza was just one of the vehicles involved in crashes in the hazardous conditions on the roads on Saturday (December 2).
Sgt Paul Cording said at the time: “There’s lots of crashes across the county today.
“This was one we attended on the A6055 between Knaresborough and Boroughbridge this morning.
“Thankfully there were no serious injuries and both drivers were wearing seatbelts and provided zero breath tests.”
