The county’s police force say that officers were on patrol on the A1(M) when they spotted the vehicle.

Sgt Paul Cording said: “My colleague’s ‘Copper’s Nose’ started twitching when he saw this vehicle towing a caravan on the A1M near Bramham.

“It was stopped with our operation support colleagues and the vehicle was found to be on false plates.

“Further enquiries revealed the driver had no licence or insurance and the caravan was stolen from the Cleveland Police area only two days ago. One in custody.”