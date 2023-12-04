A DRIVER has been arrested after police stopped a stolen caravan being towed on a major road in North Yorkshire.
The county’s police force say that officers were on patrol on the A1(M) when they spotted the vehicle.
Sgt Paul Cording said: “My colleague’s ‘Copper’s Nose’ started twitching when he saw this vehicle towing a caravan on the A1M near Bramham.
“It was stopped with our operation support colleagues and the vehicle was found to be on false plates.
“Further enquiries revealed the driver had no licence or insurance and the caravan was stolen from the Cleveland Police area only two days ago. One in custody.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article