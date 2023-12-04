North Yorkshire Police say their officers came across the vehicle and stopped the driver on the A64.

A force spokesman said: “Checks showed the driver was disqualified and therefore had no insurance either.

“The driver reported has been reported and the vehicle seized.”

The stop was part of Operation Tutelage, a national policing initiative to reduce uninsured driving.

If a vehicle is seen on the road and checks on police systems and the motor insurance database show it is not insured, a letter is sent to the registered keeper encouraging them to insure the vehicle.

The letter encourages the registered keeper to identify if there's a problem with the insurance for the vehicle, and to put things right.

The penalty for the offence of driving a vehicle without insurance is a fixed penalty of £300 and six penalty points on your licence or, if the case goes to court, you could get an unlimited fine and be disqualified from driving.