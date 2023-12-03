A major route through North Yorkshire has been closed by a serious collision.
Police are warning motorists to avoid the A170 between Thornton-le-Dale and Brompton-by-Sawdon and find alternative routes.
All three emergency services attended the crash which happened near Snainton early this afternoon.
Police expect the road to remain closed for some time.
No further details of the crash have been released.
