Rocking Rudolph and his famous companion will be sleighing past houses most evenings from now until the weekend before Christmas if weather and other circumstances permit.

This weekend Santa and the festive reindeer were out and about collecting money for good causes in Naburn and Wheldrake.

The annual Derwent Lions fund raising journey this year includes: Escrick on Tuesday December 5 Germany Beck Estate and Fordlands in Fulford, Wednesday December 6; Heslington Lane, Thursday December 7; Dunnington on Saturday December 9 and Sunday December 10; Newton upon Derwent Tuesday December 12; Seaton Ross, Wednesday December 13; Stamford Bridge Friday December 15 to Monday December 18; Catton near Stamford Bridge Monday December 18; Elvington Wednesday December 20; Melbourne, east Yorkshire, Thursday December 21; Sutton upon Derwent, Friday December 22.

Santa and Rocking Rudolph start their travels between 5.30pm and 6.30pm depending on the day.