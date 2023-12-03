Emily was expected to return to her York home late yesterday evening, North Yorkshire Police have said.

But she never appeared and officers are now looking for her in several different parts of Yorkshire.

Last night, temperatures fell below zero and there was snowfall across the county.

“Officers are growing increasingly concerned for her safety and ask anyone who has seen her to get in touch,” said a police spokesman.

Emily is 17, white, around 5ft 5in tall, of slim build with dark brown, shoulder length hair.

When she was last seen she was wearing grey leggings, a red coat with furry hood, black trainers and false eye-lashes.

Police believe she has gone to South Yorkshire and may be in the Meadowhall area of Sheffield or Doncaster.

She also has connections to Barnsley in South Yorkshire and Bradford in West Yorkshire.

Police say Emily may have used the rail network to travel and may be in the company of other young people.

Anyone who has seen Emily since Saturday evening, is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

Anyone who has an immediate sighting of Emily or knows where she is now, should call 999.

In either case the caller should quote reference number 493 of 2 December.