Police have found a teenager who went missing in sub-zero temperatures.
The 17-year-old was expected to return to her York home late yesterday evening, North Yorkshire Police have said.
But she never appeared and officers became increasingly concerned for her safety.
Last night, temperatures fell below zero and there was snowfall across the county.
Just before 5pm today, a police spokesman said the girl had been found safe and well
