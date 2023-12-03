Lloyds Bank will shut the doors of its branch in Market Place permanently from April 3. It is one of 45 branches the bank is to close nationwide in the next few months.

According to the bank, the majority of those using the Selby branch are middle-aged and older people with personal accounts.

Once it closes, the nearest Lloyds Bank branches to the North Yorkshire town will be in York 14 miles away with direct train and bus services, South Elmsall, 18 miles away with a bus service but no direct train service and Wetherby, 22 miles without a train service or direct bus service.

The bank says it has made the decision to close the branch because of falling numbers of people visiting it and people changing to online banking.

It says more than half of people who use the branch are aged 55 or older and 89 per cent of the branch’s customers hold personal accounts.

When Lloyds Bank leaves Selby, the town will still have an HSBC branch and a Halifax Bank branch. Its Natwest branch closed some years ago and the building now houses a dentist’s surgery.