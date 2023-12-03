Elves have been told to stay at home today after the weather forced York Mind to cancel a festive fun run.

The mental health charity had been hoping to stage its first ever Mental Elf five kilometre run on Knavesmire. But overnight snowfall and icy conditions meant that the event had to be cancelled. It was due to start at noon.

In a tweet on X formerly known as Twitter, the charity apologises for the cancellation.

The charity had been hoping that fun runners, park runners and others wanting to raise money for the charity would dress up in Christmas elf costumes for a festive run round Knavesmire.

 