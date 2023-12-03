The mental health charity had been hoping to stage its first ever Mental Elf five kilometre run on Knavesmire. But overnight snowfall and icy conditions meant that the event had to be cancelled. It was due to start at noon.

In a tweet on X formerly known as Twitter, the charity apologises for the cancellation.

We are really sorry to announce that due to the overnight snow and ice, we are cancelling our Mental Elf event today.



All participants should have received an email from us with more details. If you haven't received this, please let us know at newsandevents@yorkmind.org.uk. pic.twitter.com/OpEreiar7N — York Mind (@TheYorkMind) December 3, 2023

The charity had been hoping that fun runners, park runners and others wanting to raise money for the charity would dress up in Christmas elf costumes for a festive run round Knavesmire.