But none of the spirit available for participants to have a tot or two had made the journey from Scotland for the reception for those involved in the alcohol industry, Government representatives and MPs.

The Thirsk and Malton MP was hosting an event championing English Whisky. His constituency is home to three whisky distilleries, Cooper King Distillery, Spirit of Yorkshire Distillery and Ellers Farm Distillery and Whiskyside an online shop and dedicated whisky bar in Hunmanby.

“These businesses were the inspiration behind holding such an event, as well as my ministerial role covering small businesses such as these,” he said.

Sixteen other distilleries from Northumberland to Shropshire were also represented at the event which was supported by the English Whisky Guild and Exploring English Whisky, an organisation of English Whisky drinkers.

“Approximately 50,000 casks of English whisky are expected to be laid down by distilleries by the end of 2024 and the value of this maturing stock is forecast to exceed £1bn over the same period,” said the North Yorkshire MP.

“This growing industry has a hugely exciting future ahead, not just in North Yorkshire but both nationally and internationally. The event was hugely successful and included parliamentarians, representatives from business, trade and export departments in Government as well as key stakeholders in the industry.”