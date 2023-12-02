Police cleared a route through the Christmas shopping crowds for the event organised by the York Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC).

The marchers then attended a rally in St Helen’s Square, where the march had begun.

It was the latest in a series of marches by the York PSC which began shortly after Hamas killed and kidnapped people in Israeli kibbutz on October 7.

Along the route, they got some support but most of the bystanders simply watched or took pictures.

The route took the group of more than 60 marchers up Stonegate, past York Minster onto Deangate, down Goodramgate, Feasegate and Market Street along Coney Street back to St Helen’s Square.

The crowds were so thick near St Nicholas Fair police had to direct shoppers to move to the side to make room for the march to continue.

North Yorkshire Police had put a special operation in place to ensure the safety of all in the city centre.

As they marched, the campaigners called for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and pro-Palestinian slogans.