Long traffic jams built up during the morning on roads into the city centre and car parks quickly reached capacity.

At popular car parks parking marshals posted notices warning when car parks were full and directed motorists to other parks where they may be able to park.

Marygate Car Park was full by 11.30am and a notice warning motorists there was no room was posted on Clifton.

Parking marshal Tony said the system was working, but when other motorists saw cars coming away from the car park, they thought the departing cars had been parked in it and headed to the car park to take the non-existent parking space.

Elsewhere, parking marshals are stationed at Tanner Row, Coppergate, The Shambles and Union Terrace car parks.

They will be on duty on Fridays and Saturdays up to the end of St Nicholas Fair on December 23.

The scheme, which will cost up to £17,000, is aimed at keeping traffic moving and buses on time.