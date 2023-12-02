The temperature in York dropped to below -3.5 degrees centigrade earlier this morning according to the Met Office’s weather observations website.
At Topcliffe in the Vale of York, it was even colder at -5.9 degrees centigrade.
Freezing fog enveloped the city for the second morning as people woke and the whiteness is likely to remain all day.
Temperatures are not expected to get much above 0 degrees but it will feel more like -3 or -4 degrees, according to the Met Office.
The meterologists have put out a yellow warning for snow and ice affecting North Yorkshire, York and the rest of North England which is in place from 6pm tonight until 12pm tomorrow.
The Met Office is predicting bands of winter showers crossing the area and warning of 1 – 3 cm snowfall in places with higher falls expected on the south Pennines.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here