At Topcliffe in the Vale of York, it was even colder at -5.9 degrees centigrade.

Freezing fog enveloped the city for the second morning as people woke and the whiteness is likely to remain all day.

Temperatures are not expected to get much above 0 degrees but it will feel more like -3 or -4 degrees, according to the Met Office.

The meterologists have put out a yellow warning for snow and ice affecting North Yorkshire, York and the rest of North England which is in place from 6pm tonight until 12pm tomorrow.

The Met Office is predicting bands of winter showers crossing the area and warning of 1 – 3 cm snowfall in places with higher falls expected on the south Pennines.