Which? release their price comparison of supermarkets every year, analysing the price of 12 popular Christmas dinner ingredients between different retailers.

This year it was Aldi who came out on top of the pile, proving to be 4p cheaper than nearest rival Lidl.

Supermarkets, including Aldi, Lidl, Asda, Tesco and Sainsbury’s, were compared on the price of items such as turkey, potatoes, parsnips, sprouts and Christmas puddings.

The latest research placed Aldi at the top of the leader board, with the shop costing £33.80, £18 cheaper than Waitrose which came bottom in Which?’s rankings.

What is the cheapest supermarket for your Christmas shop?





These are the full results of Which?’s Christmas dinner research:

Aldi - £33.80 Lidl - £33.84 Asda - £37.01 Tesco - £39.49 Sainsbury’s - £44.81 Morrisons - £45.34 Waitrose - £52.68

Julie Ashfield, Managing Director of Buying at Aldi, said: “We couldn't be more delighted that Which? has found Aldi to be the cheapest supermarket for Brits to buy their Christmas dinner this year - supporting our customers in the face of the cost-of-living crisis remains a priority for us and it’s great to see our efforts recognised.

“We know people will be conscious of what they're spending this Christmas, and we're pleased to offer such incredible savings vs our competitors, without compromising on quality.”