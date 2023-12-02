It's that time of year again when we open the doors of our advent calendars to see what treats are inside.
While little Christmas-themed chocolates are a great start to the day, the contents of advent calendars are endless now with anything from food and drink to socks available.
From Next Beauty to PrettyLittleThing, our team gathered a few beauty advent calendars and decided to see what's inside and if they're worth the money.
We tested beauty advent calendars - here's what we thought
Makeup Revolution 25 Days of Glam Advent Calendar
Products -
- Lip Liner Bombshell Coral
- Pink Sponge
- Brow Defining Pencil
- Kohl Liner
- Detailed Eyeshadow Brush
- Fluffy Eye Brush
- Lip Liner Vibing Pink
- Lipstick White Wedding
- Lipstick Muted Red
- Jelly Gloss Glaze
- Lip Oil Elixir Power
- Matte Liquid Lip Mauve Berry
- Matte Liquid Lip Caramel Nude
- Cream Eyeshadow Bronze
- Cream Eyeshadow Opulence
- Pressed Contour Powder - Baecation
- Brow Gel Clear
- Mirror
- Blush Quad
- Highlighter Dare to Divulge
- Brow Crayon Medium Brown
- Superdewy Blush You Got Me Blushing
- Mini Baking Powder Translucent
- Powder Puff
- Reloaded Palette Pink Prosecco
RRP - £48
Value of products - £96
Reviewed by - Katie Collier
Is it worth it?
Having never tried an advent calendar that isn’t filled with small chocolates, I was unsure whether a beauty one would be worth it.
After opening the differently shaped boxes of the Makeup Revolution advent calendar, I was pleasantly surprised.
It includes products such as eyeshadow, liquid blush, lipsticks, makeup brushes, a small mirror and more.
The calendar was £48 to buy via the Revolution website but at the time of writing it has officially sold out.
I think the products included in the calendar are perfect for anyone who wants to start using makeup or is looking to add to their collection.
The shades of the makeup are impressive because they’re all within the nude or pink nude colour palette and can be worn together.
They can also be mixed and matched to create several different looks with the option to dress up your outfit with glittery eyeshadow options, for example, or wear it every day with the more natural tones.
Overall, I think this advent calendar is definitely worth buying because of the variety of its products and the versatile shades that are included.
However, if you like to wear brighter colours or want to create a complete makeup look with items such as foundation or concealer, you’d need to add your own as there aren’t any included with the calendar.
Score - 8/10
LOOKFANTASTIC Beauty Advent Calendar 2023
Products -
- ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Marine Moisture Essence (deluxe size)
- ESPA Positivity Bath and Shower Gel (deluxe size)
- DrPAWPAW Collagen Lip Oil (full size)
- NARS Orgasm Blusher (deluxe size)
- Disciple Shadow Work AHA/BHA Brightening Serum (full-size)
- Sol De Janiero Bum Bum Cream (deluxe size)
- LOOKFANTASTIC 4-piece Makeup Brush Set and Velvet Pouch (full size)
- Eyeko Black Magic Liquid Eyeliner (deluxe size)
- Medik8 C-Tetra Serum (deluxe size)
- Medik8 Surface Radiance Cleanse (deluxe size)
- Origins Mega Mushroom Treatment (full size)
- Colour Wow Dream Clean Bundle (deluxe size)
- NUDESTIX Gel Colour Lip + Cheek Balm in Posh (deluxe size)
- ISOCLEAN Make Up Brush Cleaner (deluxe size) or ISOCLEAN Sponge Cleaner (deluxe size)
- GRANDE Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum (full size)
- Aery Living x LOOKFANTASTIC Winter Thyme Candle (deluxe size)
- BEAUTYPRO Retinol Eye Mask x3 (full size)
- MAC Cosmetics MACStack Mascara Mega Brush (full size)
- Real Techniques Miracle Complexion Sponge (full size)
- First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream (full size)
- Avant Skincare Hyaluronic Acid Molecular Boost Eye Cream (full size)
- Ciatè Dewy Skin Vitamin C Glass Glow Primer (deluxe size)
- Coco & Eve Like a Virgin Super Nourishing Coconut & Fig Hair Mask (full size)
- Rituals Ritual of Jing Body Scrub (deluxe size)
- Eve Lom Rescue Mask (deluxe size)
- ICONIC London Day to Slay Eyeshadow Palette (full size)
RRP - £99
Value of products - £565
Reviewed by - Katie Collier
Is it worth it?
The LOOKFANTASTIC advent calendar has lots to offer and I can see why it sold out!
From skincare to hair care, this calendar is worth £565 but was available for £99 with brands such as NARS, Elemis, ICONIC, Rituals, Sol De Janeiro and more included.
There’s a range of smaller and bigger products and the calendar is ideal for anyone wanting to try new products – even better if you’ve had your eye on something that’s included.
I'd say it's worth the money if you’re going to use the majority of the products but if, like me, you're someone who can get into the habit of sticking to what you know when it comes to things like skincare, makeup and hair care, it might not be worth the money.
However, you can buy this advent calendar knowing that you’re getting products from a variety of high-end brands.
The range of items available in this calendar is impressive but there are quite a few products that I wouldn’t get the use out of.
If you were hoping to pick up one last minute, you're out of lick because it's now sold out on its website.
Score - 7/10
Pretty Little Thing
Products –
- Mario Badescu Hyaluronic Dew Cream
- Premium Eyelash Curler
- Land Of Lashes Girl Boss False Eyelash
- Starskin Dream Kiss Lip Mask
- Dual Make Up Pencil Sharpener
- Aroma Active Universal Repair Cream 15ml
- This Works Deep Sleep Pillow Spray 5ml
- Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser 29ml
- Peaches & Cream Highlighter PC17 Brush
- Carmex Premium Vanilla Stick 4.25g
- PLT Beauty Product Lucky Dip
- Brushworks Pink and White Satin Scrunchie Duo
- Bondi Sands Pure Concentrated Self Tan Drops 40ml
- Biovene Pink Clay Mask 75ml
- Revolution Skincare Jade Gua Sha
- Morphe Make It Big Mini Mascara 7.5g
- Pink Makeup Sponge
- Primalash Lash Reusable Wands 10 Pack
- Pixi Hello Kitty Limited Edition Glow Tonic 100ml
- Brushworks Triangular Powder Puff
- Stila Stay All Day Smudge Stick Waterproof Eye Liner Stingray 0.3ml
- Carmex Cherry Lip Balm Pot 7.5g
- Project Lip Plump and Fill Lip Liner
- Plump It! Hyaluronic Lip Plumper
RRP – £48
Value of products – £198
Reviewed by - Rebecca Carey
Is it worth it?
PrettyLittleThing’s beauty advent calendar was a tad…let’s say… underwhelming.
Don’t get me wrong, PLT’s beauty calendar makes a refreshing change from stuffing your face with chocolate but I must admit that the treats were more unreliable.
There might be 24 doors but the variety of value behind each one has a little to be desired.
The advent calendar promises “cult favourite products” which range from everything from “essential skincare to make-up must-haves”.
It’s true that the treats featured products from top brands like Mario Badescu, Starskin, Bondi Sands, Pixi, Carmex, Morphe and This – but not necessarily anything you would buy on its own.
Personally, the hair and skincare products were superior to its make-up offering including a Hyaluronic Dew Cream, clay mask, glow tonic, Jade Gua Sha and lip mask.
Meanwhile, the make-up all felt like products that have been abandoned and forgotten about on shelves all year round.
The false eyelashes and scrunchies were too much for me – and I suspect many people.
Not to mention the lip liner – which was supposed to come with the Project Lip Plump – was missing from its door.
With an eyelash curler, triangle powder puff and pencil sharpeners– I've definitely gotten use out of it but I wouldn’t be in a rush to get it again.
For last-minute shoppers, PLT's 2023 advent calendar has officially sold out.
Score – 6/10
Next Beauty
Products -
- Aromatherapy Associates Revive Morning Bath & Shower Oil, 9ml (Travel-size)
- INKEY LIST Peptide Moisturizer, 50ml (Full-size)
- Living proof Full Shampoo Mini, 30ml (Travel-size)
- Benefit Badgal Bang Mascara, 3g (Travel-size)
- ESPA Pink Hair and Scalp Mud, 30ml
- BEAUTYPRO Squalane Nourishing Daily Serum, 30ml (Full-size)
- Floral Street Wild Vanilla Orchid EDP, 10ml
- Bobbi Brown Long-Wear Cream Shadow Stick, 0.9g
- Rituals The Ritual of Sakura Parfum d'Intérieur, 50ml
- Neom Happiness Travel Candle,75g OR Neom Perfect Night's Sleep Travel Candle,75g
- Clarins Lip Perfector Soft Pink Glow, 5ml
- Pai Skincare Resurrection Girl, 20ml
- REN Clean Skincare Perfect Canvas Jelly Oil Cleanser,15ml
- L'Occitane Shea Butter Hand Cream, 30ml (Travel-size)
- NAILS.INC Sleighing Life Nail Polish, 14ml (Full-size)
- Murad Retinol Youth Renewal Eye Mask - Single, 4ml (Full-size)
- This Works Stress Check CBD Body Cocoon 100ml *not suitable for use when pregnant
- ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Rose Cleansing Balm 20g (Travel-size)
- Bath & Body Works A Thousand Wishes Travel Size Fine Fragrance Mist, 2.5 fl oz / 75 mL
- Dermalogica Daily Microfoliant,13g (Travel-size)
- Lancôme Advanced Genifique Serum, 5ml
- Sanctuary Spa Signature Natural Oils Melting Pearls Body Butter, 75ml
- Eve Lom Rescue Mask, 100ml (Full-size)
- Philip Kingsley Elasticizer, 40ml
- ICONIC LONDON Prep Set Glow, 120 ml (Full-size)
RRP - £95
Value of products - £355
Reviewed by - Emilia Kettle
Is it worth it?
The Next Beauty 25 Days of Beauty Advent Calendar is the perfect luxurious advent that does not disappoint.
Priced at £95, the contents are worth over £355 and include designer-branded pieces from Lancôme, Clarins, Bobby Brown, Rituals, L'Occitane and many more.
Every product has a use and nothing feels cheap, with sizes varying from travel to full size, you get a real mix without feeling you have too much of the same item.
My favourite item was the Eve Lom Rescue Mask (full size) that retails for £68 and is a saviour to skin against the cold winter weather.
A standout make-up item was the Clarins Lip Perfector in Soft Pink Glow. Clarins never disappoints and that’s no different with their travel size which is perfect to chuck in your bag for an on-the-go touch-up.
Another special product from the Next Beauty advent was the Neom Perfect Night's Sleep Travel Candle.
I've never experienced a Neom candle before so it was an extra special treat to discover and find a new relaxing scented candle.
Away from the products in the calendar, the design and sturdiness of the advent deserve its very own shout-out.
With a feeling that no expense was missed, every little thought was there, from the drawers and magnetic doors to the bright colours.
The calendar feels rich and only adds to the overall experience.
Whether keeping for yourself or gifting to a fellow beauty lover, Next Beauty created the ultimate advent calendar that just keeps on giving.
The advent calendar is still in stock at the time of writing.
Score: 9/10
