While little Christmas-themed chocolates are a great start to the day, the contents of advent calendars are endless now with anything from food and drink to socks available.

From Next Beauty to PrettyLittleThing, our team gathered a few beauty advent calendars and decided to see what's inside and if they're worth the money.

We tested beauty advent calendars - here's what we thought

Makeup Revolution 25 Days of Glam Advent Calendar

The Makeup Revolution advent calendar has a good variety of products (Image: Newsquest)

Products -

Lip Liner Bombshell Coral

Pink Sponge

Brow Defining Pencil

Kohl Liner

Detailed Eyeshadow Brush

Fluffy Eye Brush

Lip Liner Vibing Pink

Lipstick White Wedding

Lipstick Muted Red

Jelly Gloss Glaze

Lip Oil Elixir Power

Matte Liquid Lip Mauve Berry

Matte Liquid Lip Caramel Nude

Cream Eyeshadow Bronze

Cream Eyeshadow Opulence

Pressed Contour Powder - Baecation

Brow Gel Clear

Mirror

Blush Quad

Highlighter Dare to Divulge

Brow Crayon Medium Brown

Superdewy Blush You Got Me Blushing

Mini Baking Powder Translucent

Powder Puff

Reloaded Palette Pink Prosecco

RRP - £48

Value of products - £96

Reviewed by - Katie Collier

Is it worth it?

Having never tried an advent calendar that isn’t filled with small chocolates, I was unsure whether a beauty one would be worth it.

After opening the differently shaped boxes of the Makeup Revolution advent calendar, I was pleasantly surprised.

It includes products such as eyeshadow, liquid blush, lipsticks, makeup brushes, a small mirror and more.

The calendar was £48 to buy via the Revolution website but at the time of writing it has officially sold out.

The products can be used to create a variety of make up looks (Image: Newsquest)

I think the products included in the calendar are perfect for anyone who wants to start using makeup or is looking to add to their collection.

The shades of the makeup are impressive because they’re all within the nude or pink nude colour palette and can be worn together.

They can also be mixed and matched to create several different looks with the option to dress up your outfit with glittery eyeshadow options, for example, or wear it every day with the more natural tones.

Overall, I think this advent calendar is definitely worth buying because of the variety of its products and the versatile shades that are included.

However, if you like to wear brighter colours or want to create a complete makeup look with items such as foundation or concealer, you’d need to add your own as there aren’t any included with the calendar.

Score - 8/10

LOOKFANTASTIC Beauty Advent Calendar 2023

The LOOKFANTASTIC advent calendar includes a variety of products from many different brands (Image: Newsquest)

Products -

ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Marine Moisture Essence (deluxe size)

ESPA Positivity Bath and Shower Gel (deluxe size)

DrPAWPAW Collagen Lip Oil (full size)

NARS Orgasm Blusher (deluxe size)

Disciple Shadow Work AHA/BHA Brightening Serum (full-size)

Sol De Janiero Bum Bum Cream (deluxe size)

LOOKFANTASTIC 4-piece Makeup Brush Set and Velvet Pouch (full size)

Eyeko Black Magic Liquid Eyeliner (deluxe size)

Medik8 C-Tetra Serum (deluxe size)

Medik8 Surface Radiance Cleanse (deluxe size)

Origins Mega Mushroom Treatment (full size)

Colour Wow Dream Clean Bundle (deluxe size)

NUDESTIX Gel Colour Lip + Cheek Balm in Posh (deluxe size)

ISOCLEAN Make Up Brush Cleaner (deluxe size) or ISOCLEAN Sponge Cleaner (deluxe size)

GRANDE Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum (full size)

Aery Living x LOOKFANTASTIC Winter Thyme Candle (deluxe size)

BEAUTYPRO Retinol Eye Mask x3 (full size)

MAC Cosmetics MACStack Mascara Mega Brush (full size)

Real Techniques Miracle Complexion Sponge (full size)

First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream (full size)

Avant Skincare Hyaluronic Acid Molecular Boost Eye Cream (full size)

Ciatè Dewy Skin Vitamin C Glass Glow Primer (deluxe size)

Coco & Eve Like a Virgin Super Nourishing Coconut & Fig Hair Mask (full size)

Rituals Ritual of Jing Body Scrub (deluxe size)

Eve Lom Rescue Mask (deluxe size)

ICONIC London Day to Slay Eyeshadow Palette (full size)

RRP - £99

Value of products - £565

Reviewed by - Katie Collier

Is it worth it?

The LOOKFANTASTIC advent calendar has lots to offer and I can see why it sold out!

From skincare to hair care, this calendar is worth £565 but was available for £99 with brands such as NARS, Elemis, ICONIC, Rituals, Sol De Janeiro and more included.

There’s a range of smaller and bigger products and the calendar is ideal for anyone wanting to try new products – even better if you’ve had your eye on something that’s included.

I'd say it's worth the money if you’re going to use the majority of the products but if, like me, you're someone who can get into the habit of sticking to what you know when it comes to things like skincare, makeup and hair care, it might not be worth the money.

However, you can buy this advent calendar knowing that you’re getting products from a variety of high-end brands.

The range of items available in this calendar is impressive but there are quite a few products that I wouldn’t get the use out of.

If you were hoping to pick up one last minute, you're out of lick because it's now sold out on its website.

Score - 7/10

Pretty Little Thing

We think the PLT advent calendar was a bit underwhelming (Image: Newsquest)

Products –

Mario Badescu Hyaluronic Dew Cream

Premium Eyelash Curler

Land Of Lashes Girl Boss False Eyelash

Starskin Dream Kiss Lip Mask

Dual Make Up Pencil Sharpener

Aroma Active Universal Repair Cream 15ml

This Works Deep Sleep Pillow Spray 5ml

Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser 29ml

Peaches & Cream Highlighter PC17 Brush

Carmex Premium Vanilla Stick 4.25g

PLT Beauty Product Lucky Dip

Brushworks Pink and White Satin Scrunchie Duo

Bondi Sands Pure Concentrated Self Tan Drops 40ml

Biovene Pink Clay Mask 75ml

Revolution Skincare Jade Gua Sha

Morphe Make It Big Mini Mascara 7.5g

Pink Makeup Sponge

Primalash Lash Reusable Wands 10 Pack

Pixi Hello Kitty Limited Edition Glow Tonic 100ml

Brushworks Triangular Powder Puff

Stila Stay All Day Smudge Stick Waterproof Eye Liner Stingray 0.3ml

Carmex Cherry Lip Balm Pot 7.5g

Project Lip Plump and Fill Lip Liner

Plump It! Hyaluronic Lip Plumper

RRP – £48

Value of products – £198

Reviewed by - Rebecca Carey

Is it worth it?

PrettyLittleThing’s beauty advent calendar was a tad…let’s say… underwhelming.

Don’t get me wrong, PLT’s beauty calendar makes a refreshing change from stuffing your face with chocolate but I must admit that the treats were more unreliable.

There might be 24 doors but the variety of value behind each one has a little to be desired.

The advent calendar promises “cult favourite products” which range from everything from “essential skincare to make-up must-haves”.

This calendar offers hair and skin care products as well as makeup (Image: Newsquest)

It’s true that the treats featured products from top brands like Mario Badescu, Starskin, Bondi Sands, Pixi, Carmex, Morphe and This – but not necessarily anything you would buy on its own.

Personally, the hair and skincare products were superior to its make-up offering including a Hyaluronic Dew Cream, clay mask, glow tonic, Jade Gua Sha and lip mask.

Meanwhile, the make-up all felt like products that have been abandoned and forgotten about on shelves all year round.

The false eyelashes and scrunchies were too much for me – and I suspect many people.

PLT's beauty advent calendar has sold out/ ( Newsquest) (Image: Newsquest)

Not to mention the lip liner – which was supposed to come with the Project Lip Plump – was missing from its door.

With an eyelash curler, triangle powder puff and pencil sharpeners– I've definitely gotten use out of it but I wouldn’t be in a rush to get it again.

For last-minute shoppers, PLT's 2023 advent calendar has officially sold out.

Score – 6/10

Next Beauty

Next's Beauty Advent Calendar features designer-branded pieces from Lancôme, Clarins, Bobby Brown, Rituals, L'Occitane and many more. ( Newsquest) (Image: Newsquest)

Products -

Aromatherapy Associates Revive Morning Bath & Shower Oil, 9ml (Travel-size)

INKEY LIST Peptide Moisturizer, 50ml (Full-size)

Living proof Full Shampoo Mini, 30ml (Travel-size)

Benefit Badgal Bang Mascara, 3g (Travel-size)

ESPA Pink Hair and Scalp Mud, 30ml

BEAUTYPRO Squalane Nourishing Daily Serum, 30ml (Full-size)

Floral Street Wild Vanilla Orchid EDP, 10ml

Bobbi Brown Long-Wear Cream Shadow Stick, 0.9g

Rituals The Ritual of Sakura Parfum d'Intérieur, 50ml

Neom Happiness Travel Candle,75g OR Neom Perfect Night's Sleep Travel Candle,75g

Clarins Lip Perfector Soft Pink Glow, 5ml

Pai Skincare Resurrection Girl, 20ml

REN Clean Skincare Perfect Canvas Jelly Oil Cleanser,15ml

L'Occitane Shea Butter Hand Cream, 30ml (Travel-size)

NAILS.INC Sleighing Life Nail Polish, 14ml (Full-size)

Murad Retinol Youth Renewal Eye Mask - Single, 4ml (Full-size)

This Works Stress Check CBD Body Cocoon 100ml *not suitable for use when pregnant

ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Rose Cleansing Balm 20g (Travel-size)

Bath & Body Works A Thousand Wishes Travel Size Fine Fragrance Mist, 2.5 fl oz / 75 mL

Dermalogica Daily Microfoliant,13g (Travel-size)

Lancôme Advanced Genifique Serum, 5ml

Sanctuary Spa Signature Natural Oils Melting Pearls Body Butter, 75ml

Eve Lom Rescue Mask, 100ml (Full-size)

Philip Kingsley Elasticizer, 40ml

ICONIC LONDON Prep Set Glow, 120 ml (Full-size)

RRP - £95

Value of products - £355

Reviewed by - Emilia Kettle

Is it worth it?

The Next Beauty 25 Days of Beauty Advent Calendar is the perfect luxurious advent that does not disappoint.

Priced at £95, the contents are worth over £355 and include designer-branded pieces from Lancôme, Clarins, Bobby Brown, Rituals, L'Occitane and many more.

Every product has a use and nothing feels cheap, with sizes varying from travel to full size, you get a real mix without feeling you have too much of the same item.

My favourite item was the Eve Lom Rescue Mask (full size) that retails for £68 and is a saviour to skin against the cold winter weather.

Emilia's favourite was the Eve Lom Rescue Mask (full size) that retails for £68 and is a saviour to skin against the cold winter weather. ( Newsquest) (Image: Newsquest)

A standout make-up item was the Clarins Lip Perfector in Soft Pink Glow. Clarins never disappoints and that’s no different with their travel size which is perfect to chuck in your bag for an on-the-go touch-up.

Another special product from the Next Beauty advent was the Neom Perfect Night's Sleep Travel Candle.

I've never experienced a Neom candle before so it was an extra special treat to discover and find a new relaxing scented candle.

Away from the products in the calendar, the design and sturdiness of the advent deserve its very own shout-out.

With a feeling that no expense was missed, every little thought was there, from the drawers and magnetic doors to the bright colours.

The calendar feels rich and only adds to the overall experience.

Whether keeping for yourself or gifting to a fellow beauty lover, Next Beauty created the ultimate advent calendar that just keeps on giving.

The advent calendar is still in stock at the time of writing.

Score: 9/10