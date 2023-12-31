We have more than 2,700 members of our Press Camera Club on Facebook and besides taking part in monthly themed competitions, they post daily in our Facebook group.

Many of their photos are shared with readers in the paper and online.

We've already had a look back at their winning photos from January to June this year - so here is part two, as we celebrate the winners for the rest of the year, and reveal the Press Camera Club photo of the year.

July

Al Deans was the winner with this beautiful image of fields and sky of gold at Riccall on theme of summer.

August

The theme was holiday and Annie Greenhouse won the prize for this brilliant photo on the coast.

September

Changing York was the theme and this aerial photo of York Central showing it before any changes to the Leeman Road area and the NRM was our winner. It was taken from a hot air balloon by Anne Crawford.

October

Autumn was the theme and we loved this atmospheric photo of one of the sculptures from the city's autumnal Ghosts in the Gardens trail. The image was taken by Susan JB.

November

The challenge was to show York in one photo and we thought Michelle Sorrell captured this brilliantly with a dramatic night shot from the bar walls showing Grays Court and York Minster.

Our December winner, on the theme of festive York, will be announced in early January.

Photo of the year

We have had so many fabulous photos this year so it is very hard to pick an overall favourite.

But we are going to do it! Our favourite photo (so far) this year from the Camera Club has been this incredible photo of Clifford's Tower under a rainbow and a pinky-blue sky by Izzy Chantry - which won our June competition on theme of "out and about in York". Which has been your favourite?

Join our club

Would you like to see your photographs in The Press and online?

More than 2,500 readers have joined The Press Camera Club, which launched in June 2017 and brings together talented photographers from across York and North and East Yorkshire to share their work, swap tips and take part in themed monthly prize competitions.

To join the free club, simply search for ‘The Press Camera Club’ on Facebook - we’d love to see what our region looks like through your lens.

We will feature pictures from our camera club in The Press and online regularly.

If you like seeing photos of York, please follow us on Instagram too @york.press.