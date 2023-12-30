We have more than 2,700 members in the online photography club, with new people joining all the time.

They share photos and take part in regular photo challenges, including our monthly competition where they are tasked with posting a photo on a certain theme with the chance of winning £50 in cash.

Over two parts, which will be published in the paper and online, we will have a look back at these winning photos.

For part one, we are looking back at our winners from January to June - tell us which is your favourite...

January

We kicked off the year with the theme of secrets. The winner was Jonathan Allison with this photo of a 'secret' view of St Mary's Abbey through the bushes behind the York Art Gallery. Fabulous!

February

Love and laughter was the theme for February and we adored this image from Emma Gough capturing a tender moment between father and son.

March

Our theme was York Street Life and this image of Big Issue seller Vasile Calin put a smile on our faces. Vasile is a real York character, always dancing and smiling outside Marks& Spencer. Emma Richardson was the deserved winner.

April

Through the gap was the theme and we loved this image of Clifford's Tower by Lee Cocker - a clear winner.

May

We loved this theme: past and present. The winner was Barney Sharratt for his photo showing the big wheel in York above the city's historic roof tops.

June

We challenged photographers with the theme: Out and about in York and loved this image of Clifford's Tower under a rainbow and a pinky-blue sky by Izzy Chantry - just brilliant.

