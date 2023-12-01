North Yorkshire Police say the incident happened in Carr Lane in Acomb, at about 12pm on Monday (November 27).

A spokesperson for the force said: "It is believed there was an initial minor collision between a silver 07-reg VW Golf and a small green van.

"The driver of the van is suspected of smashing the rear window of the Golf before driving off."

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident, or people who know how to trace the driver of the green van, to get in touch.

If you can help, please email: david.waite@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for David White.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12230225471 when providing details.