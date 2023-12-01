EMERGENCY services have been called in after a crash in North Yorkshire.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews from Malton responded to a two car crash at 8.21am today (December 1) in Stape, Pickering and on arrival found that no one was trapped.

A service spokesman said: "The incident involved a 4×4 vehicle and a small hatchback.

"Both occupants were out on arrival and crews carried out an inspection only."