EMERGENCY services have been called in after a crash in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews from Malton responded to a two car crash at 8.21am today (December 1) in Stape, Pickering and on arrival found that no one was trapped.
A service spokesman said: "The incident involved a 4×4 vehicle and a small hatchback.
"Both occupants were out on arrival and crews carried out an inspection only."
