North Yorkshire Police say the incident took place at the junction of Roberts Crescent and Knapping Hill in Harrogate, at 5.30pm on Thursday, November 30.

It involved a white Vauxhall van and a local man in his 60s.

The van driver, from Harrogate is reportedly uninjured. However, the man in his 60s has suffered serious injuries.

A spokesperson for the force said: "He was taken to hospital by ambulance where he is in a serious but stable condition."

Police are appealing for any witnesses to collision or motorists with relevant dashcam footage to come forward as soon as possible.

Please email Chris.Storey@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101, select option 2, and ask for Chris Storey. quoting reference number 12230227805.