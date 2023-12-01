A MAN in his 60s is in a serious condition after a crash in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Police say the incident took place at the junction of Roberts Crescent and Knapping Hill in Harrogate, at 5.30pm on Thursday, November 30.
It involved a white Vauxhall van and a local man in his 60s.
The van driver, from Harrogate is reportedly uninjured. However, the man in his 60s has suffered serious injuries.
A spokesperson for the force said: "He was taken to hospital by ambulance where he is in a serious but stable condition."
Police are appealing for any witnesses to collision or motorists with relevant dashcam footage to come forward as soon as possible.
Please email Chris.Storey@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101, select option 2, and ask for Chris Storey. quoting reference number 12230227805.
