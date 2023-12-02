The drive is part of the Raise York project, a new network of Family Hubs funded by the Department for Education to bring together organisations supporting children, young people and families.

The scheme offers support to children, young people and families, who can expect a warm welcome in their local family hubs while being guided to the right support.

Councillor Bob Webb, City of York Council's Executive Member for Children, Young People and Education, said: "Parenting Champions are core to Raise York.

"We know that parents have experience and knowledge that can help other families in their local community, supporting our core commitments to reduce inequality and support the health and wellbeing of children and adults."

The council said there are lots of ways volunteer Parent Champions can use their experience and local knowledge to help other parents, including:

providing a warm welcome in local family hubs

helping out with arts and crafts sessions

raising confidence and self-esteem in parents

encouraging parents to access services

helping shape York's family services

A council spokesperson said: "Parent Champions will also be able to signpost parents to the most appropriate organisations for further help and more detailed information about childcare and other local services.

"The Parent Champion role is flexible and can fit round school times and holidays."

For more information email alison.cammiss@york.gov.uk or call 079 0181 3436.