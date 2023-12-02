As you can see from our photos, construction of the new Premier Inn hotel on the corner of Foss Islands Road and Layerthorpe is now well underway.

The four-storey, 188 bedroom hotel is being built on the site of the former Carpetright store.

The new Premier Inn hotel taking shape at Foss Islands in York The former Carpetright store, now being built over as a Premier Inn hotel

It will be the company's sixth hotel in York and it will feature air source heat pumps, heat recovery ventilation, LED lighting, photovoltaic cells, and six electric car charging points, to ensure the carbon footprint of the building is kept to a minimum.

The hotel will have a restaurant and bar, and create 55 jobs, council planners were told in 2021 when they approved the scheme.

Councillors were told that the Premier Inn in Blossom Street is usually 98 per cent fully booked.

Premier Inn's website makes it clear why it wants so many hotels in York, saying of the city: "Whether you’re heading there for a city break or a big event, you’re in for a treat. York is just so pretty!

"No matter where you’re staying, you won’t go far without tripping over some historical landmark, from Roman ruins to a whole street full of well-preserved medieval buildings."