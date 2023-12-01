The independent coffee shop chain 200 Degrees, whose York branch is in Low Petergate, hosts its annual charity day, Swap Shop.

Customers are urged to bring in and donate unused and unopened hygiene products, and get a free coffee in return.

In York, staff will be donating their items to the youth Homelessness charity Sash.

200 Degrees managing director Stephen Fern said, “Supporting the local community is one of the core values of 200 Degrees and we adhere to those beliefs all year round, but we know charities struggle particularly at Christmas.

"We have the ability to make a difference across a large part of the UK now we have 21 shops, and the teams have been eager to donate items to charities they know will reach local people. Giving away free coffees to those who donate is a great way to raise awareness and get those donations flooding in.”

Anyone interested in getting a free coffee on Tuesday December 5 can donate hygiene items to the Swap Shop initiative in any 200 Degrees shop on the day.

Suggested items include: deodorant, shower gel, period products, shampoo, toothpaste & toothbrushes, toilet roll, nappies & baby products, washing powder, makeup, perfume, shaving foam and everyday household cleaning products.