Over the past 48 hours Whitby, Pickering, Malton and surrounding areas have seen several centimetres of snow and the county's police are asking people to take care when driving.

A police spokesperson said: "Temperatures are set to drop to below freezing tonight and further snowfall is expected in the county across the weekend.

"Those who will need to travel are asked to consider allowing extra time for their journey.

"Also check ahead for any road closures or delays.

"Pack warm clothing and, if you have one, a sleeping bag and torch, in case you become stranded.

"A flask with a hot drink, some water and snack are also a good idea.

"Keep your phone charged and carry a fully charged battery pack and ensure you fully remove any snow or ice from your vehicle before setting off."