The event, which has been staged annually for more than 30 years, showcases the best of business in the region.

Held at the Knavesmire, the popular event attracted hundreds of businesspeople and their staff on Thursday night, all of whom put on their best suits and dresses for the glittering awards ceremony.

Opening the evening, LocalIQ Yorkshire sales director Steve Lowe told the audience they were the ‘business elite’ of the region.

People taking part in the awards had been nominated by their customers, their peers and colleagues and other business leaders, he said.

Noting recent economic and political headwinds, plus the city’s higher salary, production and other costs, Steve continued: “York continues to pull through the challenges.”

“You have survived and thrived and we end another year in business in York.”

However, Steve noted grounds for optimism, with the city having projects including a proposed expansion of its designer outlets, the massive York central project, bio-tech firms moving in, the new ‘jewellery quarter by the former Debenhams in Davygate and a £5m upgrade at York Racecourse.

“There’s loads of positive stuff,” he added.

Compere of the evening, the much-loved local celebrity Christine Talbot, then introduced headline sponsor insurance company Hiscox.

Regional manager Chris Hanson said the insurance company employs 350 staff locally and has a graduate programme that delivers great opportunities for young people to move into financial services.

“We have chosen Yorkshire because supporting small businesses and investing in young talent is in the fabric and DNA of Hiscox.”

And when Artificial Intelligence seems the buzzword of today, he added “great people make great business.”

“They stress the importance of relationships, endeavour, courage, creativity and humour,” Chris told the guests.

After the awards, Steve Lowe said today: “It was a honour to host the Business Awards with record number of entries and guests attending last night. It was the perfect way to celebrate the best of business here in York.

“Thank you to Hiscox who were our headline sponsors and to all of our category sponsors too.

“We’ve already started work on the 2024 awards, save the date it will be a bigger celebration as it’s on a Friday and the date is the 29th November!”

The results are as follows:

The overall winner (headline sponsor Hiscox Insurance) was IQ Engineers of York.

IQ Engineers also won the Large Business Category, which was sponsored by YO1 Radio.

Small Business of the Year (sponsored by Hethertons Solicitors): Ainsty Ales and Taproom at Acaster Malbis.

New Business of the Year (sponsored by solicitors Lupton Fawcett) went to Homestead Kitchen of Goathland.

The Socially Responsible Business of the Year (sponsored by York St John University) went to Home Instead York.

Employer of the Year (sponsored by City Cruises) was Onebright, a leading provider of private outpatient mental health services in Holgate.

Personality of the Year (sponsored by York Race Course) went to Sarah Czarnecki.

Business Innovation (sponsored by University of York) went to First Bus.

Family Business of the Year (sponsored by the Shepherd Group) went to JW Myers Monumental Masons, who make headstones, gravestones and other monuments.

Retail, Tourism and Leisure Business of the Year category (sponsored by York Data Services) went to Potion’s Cauldron.

Manufacturer of the Year (sponsored by Parsons Accountants) went to Sheppee International of York, an 80-year-old business that makes equipment to help make glass products.

Finally, Apprentice of the Year (sponsored by Merchant Adventurers Hall) went to Debbie Bullock of Aviva.