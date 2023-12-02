Scott Bradley, 35, was charged following a crash in Acomb Road on April 7 last year that led to long queues and delays for traffic heading into the city centre.

The road was closed from partway through the morning rush hour until mid-afternoon while the emergency services dealt the incident and carried out forensic investigations at the scene.

Bradley, of Wilberforce Avenue, Clifton, is alleged to have been driving a Ford Mondeo in Acomb Road dangerously on April 7, 2022, and that his driving led to the woman being injured.

He gave an indication that he will plead not guilty when he appeared before York Magistrates' Court.

After hearing details of the alleged offence, district judge Adrian Lower decided the case was too serious for him to deal with and ordered the case to be sent to York Crown Court so that it can be tried by a judge and jury.

He released Bradley on unconditional bail.

The 35-year-old’s next court appearance will be at the higher court on January 2 when he will appear before a judge for a plea and trial preparation hearing to formally enter his plea.