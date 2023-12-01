As The Press reported, the machine – used to lay tarmac – was parked outside Dringhouses Post Office and Café at No. 12 in Tadcaster Road yesterday (Thursday, November 30).

Katherine Lowes, the café’s owner, told The Press the huge piece of equipment had been there since 6am.

A post office employee told The Press today that the machine was moved by this morning.

Yesterday, Ms Lowes and Kate McMillan, owner of Dringhouses Post Office next to the café, said the machine being parked outside had stopped customers from visiting their businesses and called for it to be removed.

Gary Frost, the council’s head of major transport projects, today said: “The council recognises that the presence of the vehicle on Tadcaster Road is unacceptable and we apologise to businesses, and other members of the public, who have been affected by its presence.

“Unfortunately on this occasion the vehicle in question was unable to return to the depot without damaging surfacing work that needed to set overnight.

“Whilst communication was difficult at this particular time of day, we understand the importance of keeping local businesses informed and aim to achieve a high standard of communication and engagement throughout the project.”