A WINDOW has been smashed at a popular restaurant in the centre of York.

The attack, thought to have happened in the early hours of this morning (Friday, December 1,) left a huge hole in the window at Mumbai Lounge, in Fossgate.

Restaurant manager Rakib Ali was calling the police at 1pm today when he spoke with The Press.

York Press: Mumbai Lounge, FossgateMumbai Lounge, Fossgate (Image: Harry Booth)

He said: "We haven't seen anything, but we think it happened at around 3.30am this morning, we have someone who lives nearby and didn't see anything.

York Press: Outside the smashed window at Mumbai Lounge, at 1pm today (December 1)Outside the smashed window at Mumbai Lounge, at 1pm today (December 1) (Image: Harry Booth)

"We've got CCTV footage so we'll give that to the police."

Mr Ali added that he believed the incident could be connected to a past grievance.

He said: "About a month ago somebody keyed the whole of my car when it was parked next to the restaurant."