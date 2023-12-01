A WINDOW has been smashed at a popular restaurant in the centre of York.
The attack, thought to have happened in the early hours of this morning (Friday, December 1,) left a huge hole in the window at Mumbai Lounge, in Fossgate.
Restaurant manager Rakib Ali was calling the police at 1pm today when he spoke with The Press.
He said: "We haven't seen anything, but we think it happened at around 3.30am this morning, we have someone who lives nearby and didn't see anything.
"We've got CCTV footage so we'll give that to the police."
Mr Ali added that he believed the incident could be connected to a past grievance.
He said: "About a month ago somebody keyed the whole of my car when it was parked next to the restaurant."
