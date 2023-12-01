The three-metre wide wreath made from ivy was completed this morning (Friday, December 1) in York Minster.

It contains large candles which will be lit every Sunday from this week, with the final candle lit on Christmas Day.

The wreath hangs below the Minster’s Central Tower.

The Advent Wreath at York Minster (Image: Charlotte Graham)

A team of around 20 flower arrangers assembled the impressive display in two hours, which is made using ivy from George Smith Flowers and Dringhouses Library.

Mandy Barker, head flower arranger, caught up with The Press while the team were adding the final touches.

Mandy Barker, head flower arranger at York Minster (Image: Dylan Connell)

“It’s gone really well, it’s been lovely,” she said.

“We have had new flower arrangers and we have had ones that have worked here for years.

The Advent Wreath has been raised at York Minster (Image: Charlotte Graham)

“If we were working by ourselves it would take two days."

Mandy added that it was important for the ivy to come from local area.

“It’s a sense of community coming together to make this wreath,” she said.

Mandy has worked at the Minster for six years and said it was important for the wreath to be of suitable scale and standard to fit inside York’s most well-known building.

St Peter's School pupils help place a candle on the wreath at York Minster (Image: Charlotte Graham)

“I think it ticks all those boxes,” she said.

“It’s the biggest wreath in a church that we know of.”

A group of pupils from years one to three at St Peter’s School helped place the candles on top of the wreath.

Christmas trees for the York Minster Christmas Tree Festival (Image: Charlotte Graham)

Liv Collins, year three teacher, told The Press the children were looking forward to the experience.

“They were excited and looked forward to it,” she said.

“With it being December 1 they all opened their advent calendars this morning and were full of excitement.”

Christmas trees for the York Minster Christmas Tree Festival (Image: Charlotte Graham)

Elsewhere in the Minster, people were busy putting the final touches on Christmas trees for the York Minster Christmas Tree Festival, which opens tomorrow (Saturday, December 2) and closes on Friday, January 5.

Sixty trees will adorn the Nave, Chapter House and Lady Chapel.

Read next:

The trees are decorated to individual themes by local businesses, schools and charities.



Throughout the festival, visitors will be able to vote for their favourite tree with the winning charity and school receiving a £200 prize and the winning business £200 to donate to a charity of their choice.

Christmas trees for the York Minster Christmas Tree Festival (Image: Charlotte Graham)

The Very Reverend Dominic Barrington, Dean of York, said: “The season of advent helps us prepare for the coming into the world of a light which is inextinguishable, and on each Sunday of that season, another candle will be lit on our great Advent Wreath to symbolise that light which the world has not, and cannot overcome.

“I hope you will visit the Minster during this wonderful, powerful season and let that light transform your life this Christmas.”