Children at Terrington Hall Prep School, near Castle Howard, held a Christingle service on November 30, in which they shared the light using traditional Christingles they had made themselves.

A Christingle is a symbolic object used in the Advent, Christmas and Epiphany services.

Pupils from Terrington and Foston Schools, each part of FST Primary Schools Federation, and family members also joined the service, held in front of Terrington School.

A spokesperson for the schools said they sang Christmas songs and recited prayers.

The event also raised money for The Children’s Society, which works to improve the lives of vulnerable children and young people.

The Children's Society shows Christingles as oranges wrapped in red tape, decorated with dried fruit or sweets, with a candle on the top.

Christingles are usually held from the end of November through to February (Advent to Candlemas), with Christmas Eve being a particularly popular time for services.

In the UK Christingle celebrations have been taking place for more than 50 years, with The Children's Society's first taking place at Lincoln Cathedral in 1968.

The origins go back to 1747, in Germany.