Samuel Duval was among defendants given custodial sentences recently at York Magistrates' Court.

Duval, 26, who gave his address as a hotel in a village north of York, has been sent to prison for a year. He pleaded guilty to causing alarm and distress to a woman in North Yorkshire and was given a 16-week prison sentence.

The sentence was made consecutive to a 12-week sentence he received in October at Carlisle Magistrates' Court for two charges for failure to comply with the sex offenders’ register by not telling police where he was living.

York magistrates revoked a community order made by Northampton magistrates for offences including a racially aggravated public order offences, indecent exposure, possessing drugs, criminal damage and failure to provide a specimen when suspected of drink or drug offences and added a further 24 weeks to his sentence.

Lewis Jempson, 29, of Main Street, Hirst Courney, Selby, was given a six-month prison sentence suspended for 12 months on condition he does 200 hours’ unpaid work after he pleaded guilty to causing actual bodily harm to a man. He must pay the man £355 compensation, £135 prosecution costs and a £154 statutory surcharge.