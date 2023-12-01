City of York planners are backing the 139-home scheme from David Wilson Homes on a 4.7ha greenbelt site, currently scrub or farmland, in Wheldrake.

A report for this Thursday’s meeting of City of York Council’s planning committee noted more than 70 letters of objection for the scheme on land east of Millfield Industrial Estate,

Furthermore, opponents also said local schools would not be able to cope with extra children from its residents.

In addition, 4,000 homes are also planned at nearby Escrick.

The scheme's design, the report continued: "Will destroy Wheldrake’s historic identity."

York Outer MP Julian Sturdy also cited the greenbelt location and city councillor Christian Vassie said the proposed scheme was ‘too dense’.

Wheldrake Parish Council noted the village had doubled in size since the 1980s and said other sites across York should be developed.

The report says following consultation, original plans, submitted two years ago, have been scaled down from 150 homes to 139, with fewer 4-bed homes.

The scheme also includes a 65m by 65m play area.

However, council planners say the development offers the ‘very special circumstances’ that outweigh harm it would bring, thus allowing approval on the greenbelt site.

The planners say the site had been allocated for housing under the 2018 draft local plan and the city is unable to determine a 5-year housing supply.

The scheme would also deliver much-needed affordable housing. Some 30 per cent would be affordable, 6 one bed, 19 two bed, 14 three bed and 3 four bed homes. Four-fifths would be social rent (34) and a fifth would be Discount Sale (8) to meet council requirements.

Furthermore, Section 106 developer contributions would help mitigate other ‘harms’ from the development.

These include £70,000 to support peak time bus services, and £1,467, 829 towards education provision. The education contributions include £281,894 for early years provision, £856,080 for secondary provision, and more than £200,000 for special needs provision and transport.

A further £300,000 would also fund two gypsy traveller pitches elsewhere in the council area.

The report noted villager concerns its primary school was full, but it had spaces in May 2023.

National Highways had also noted measures to help reduce car use, such as extra bus provision, would not place too much pressure on the A19/64 interchange, leading it to withdraw earlier objections.

The report then recommended approval, subject to the application be referred to the Secretary of State for determination. This was because the proposed development was considered ‘inappropriate’ for a greenbelt location and it was above a certain size.