Introducing the latest episode of the ITV show, Ant shared that the pair had "thought about leaving" after two campmates quit in the second week of I'm A Celebrity.

Food critic, Grace Dent was the first celebrity to leave the jungle due to medical reasons, later taking to Instagram to share: "I am overwhelmingly sad right now, but determined to keep alive."

Actress Jamie Lynn Spears was the next to leave in a student exit, the sister to pop icon Britney also took to Instagram to share her statement, writing: "I will be taking some time to recover, and spend time with my family, but looking forward to sharing all about my journey."

Nick is that one friend that can sleep through anything 😂 #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/4qT3ixvau6 — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) November 30, 2023

Ant and Dec admit they thought about leaving I'm A Celebrity

Ant and Dec have hosted I'm A Celebrity since it began back in 2002.

Although Ant missed out on hosting duties in 2018, the pair have remained together during the show.

But now, the I'm A Celebrity hosts confessed their thoughts about leaving.

As Dec shared: "Nobody has walked out of the jungle for the whole 24 hours!."

The Campmates supporting each other is everything 🥹 #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/2A2Cjsf5Xm — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) November 30, 2023

Ant added: "The weather has been so bad this year, me and Dec have thought about leaving" following days of heavy rainfall.

Despite Grace and Jamie Lynn leaving I'm A Celebrity, ten campmates remain.

The latest episode sees Fred Sirieix, Marvin Humes, Frankie Dettori, Josie Gibson and Danielle Harold complete the latest bushtucker trail.

I'm A Celebrity continues on ITV1 daily.