The Scottish legends will play the UK's biggest outdoor concert arena on Tuesday, June 18. They will be joined on the night by special guests Del Amitri.

Tickets for this unmissable show go on general sale at 9am on Friday December 8 via scarboroughopenairtheatre.com

Simple Minds are one of the most successful bands to ever come from the UK, selling more than 60 million records worldwide and having number one singles on both sides of the Atlantic

Demand to see them perform such iconic hits as Promised You a Miracle, Glittering Prize, Someone Somewhere in Summertime, Waterfront, Alive and Kicking, Sanctify Yourself and Don't You Forget About Me has grown year on year, with the band consistently acclaimed as one of the best live outfits of their generation.

Over the past 10 years Simple Minds – Jim Kerr (vocals), Charlie Burchill (guitars, keyboards), Gordy Goudie (acoustic guitar), Ged Grimes (bass), Cherisse Osei (drums), and Sarah Brown (vocals) – has rekindled the magic that made them a vital artistic force in their early days.

The band's 2015 album Big Music was described by MOJO magazine as "their best album in 30 years", and 2018's Walk Between Worlds saw Simple Minds play their largest US tour to date while 2022's Direction Of The Heart gave the band another Top Five album in the UK.

Simple Minds join Tom Jones, Becky Hill, Madness, Anne-Marie, Paul Weller, Fatboy Slim, Deacon Blue, JLS, Jess Glynne, Status Quo and Busted among the headliners announced for Scarborough OAT's 2024 summer season of shows, presented by Cuffe and Taylor.

Julian Murray, Cuffe and Taylor's venue programmer, said: "We are beyond thrilled to be welcoming Simple Minds here to Scarborough OAT next summer.

"They remain one of the UK's most beloved bands and must-see live acts. Their recent world tour has been incredible with the shows packed with anthems fans know and love.

"And with special guests, the brilliant Del Amitri, this is going to be another unforgettable night here at this wonderful venue."

