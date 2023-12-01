Police in Scarborough say they made the arrests in the town centre on Wednesday (November 29) between 4.30pm and 5pm.

Following a report of theft from Tesco on Westwood, CCTV operators observed a suspect running away into the town centre.

As officers from arrived to speak to the suspect, he became obstructive with and attempted to run away, but was detained a short distance away. He then assaulted one of the officers and was promptly arrested for theft and assaulting an emergency worker.

The suspect, a 34-year-old Scarborough man, was charged and remanded.

At around the same time, officers from the expedite crime team were also dealing with a prolific shoplifter who had been suspected of stealing items from TK MAXX.

The suspect had also been linked to other reports of shop theft in recent days and was further arrested.

The suspect, a 37-year-old Scarborough woman was charged and remanded.

The arrests come at the start of the annual Christmas anti-theft operation in Scarborough.

Acting Inspector Tom Wilkinson of Scarborough’s Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “Christmas is a family time, and we want to welcome our communities into the town centre. Thieves are not welcome in Scarborough and we do not tolerate violence, especially against our officers.”