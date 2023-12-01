POLICE have seized a Range Rover after a roadside stop in North Yorkshire.
The county’s police force say that while on mobile patrol, Whitby Neighbourhood officers came across the vehicle and stopped the driver.
A force spokesman said: “Checks were carried out and the vehicle was seized for document offences.
“The driver of the vehicle will also be reported for numerous traffic offences.”
