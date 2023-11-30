Around 100 vehicles are stranded on the A171 due to snow.
Police have issued a warning asking people to avoid travelling on the A171 near Fylingdales due to treacherous driving conditions.
A spokesperson said: "We’re currently dealing with around 100 cars that are stranded due to the snow and drivers are strongly advised not to travel."
