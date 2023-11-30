Police have issued a warning asking people to avoid travelling on the A171 near Fylingdales due to treacherous driving conditions.

A spokesperson said: "We’re currently dealing with around 100 cars that are stranded due to the snow and drivers are strongly advised not to travel."

Drivers are also advised to avoid travelling on the A169 road between Pickering and Whitby due to adverse weather conditions caused by snow and ice.

The spokesman added: "If you are travelling tonight, please stay safe."