North Yorkshire Police say the incident happened on Wednesday, September 20 at about 11.35pm at the Inner Space Service Station in Hull Road.

A spokesperson for the force said the man: "Filled carrier bags with £193 of meat products before leaving without paying."

Police are asking people to get in touch if they recognise the person in the CCTV image, as he may have information that could help with this investigation.

READ NEXT:

The public are also asked to email any information to: hazel.simms-williamson@northyorkshire.police.uk

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC Hazel Simms-Williamson. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12230179576 when passing on information.