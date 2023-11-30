Many venture out to find last-minute ‘picky bits’ for festive gatherings or even hope to grab a bargain or two from Christmas stock.

With that in mind, we have rounded up supermarkets in York along with their opening times or closure notices for Boxing Day 2023.

Supermarket opening times on Boxing Day in York - are any shut?

Tesco

Stirling Road, York: 9am-7pm

Askham Bar, York: 9am-6pm

Asda

Layerthorpe, York: Official hours yet to be revealed

Jockey Lane - Monks Cross, York: Official hours yet to be revealed

Sainsbury’s

Foss Bank, York: Official hours yet to be revealed

Jockey Lane - Monks Cross, York: Official hours yet to be revealed

Lidl

All Lidl locations across the UK will be shut on Christmas Day this year whilst the majority will shut on Boxing Day too. The supermarket will also be shutting all stores across the country for New Year’s Day.

With this in mind, there is yet to be confirmation whether the below York areas are included in UK Boxing Day closures.

James Street, York

Thanet Road, York

However, the usual bank holiday opening hours are from 8am until 8pm (James Street) and 8am until 9pm (Thanet Road).

You can keep checking for updated opening times or confirmed closures on the Lidl store locator.

Aldi

Fulford Road, York: Closed

Water Lane, York: Closed

Kathryn Avenue, Huntington: Closed

Morrisons

Foss Islands Road, York: 9am-6pm

Front Street, York: 9am-6pm

The above time is given for the majority of Morrisons shops but you can keep checking for updated opening times for your nearest location on the store locator.

You can find out more information about any of the supermarkets across York by visiting the websites for Tesco, Asda, Sainsbury’s, Lidl, Aldi and Morrisons.