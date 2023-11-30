Although many look forward to a restful bank holiday on Boxing Day in the UK, some prefer to head out to supermarkets.
Many venture out to find last-minute ‘picky bits’ for festive gatherings or even hope to grab a bargain or two from Christmas stock.
With that in mind, we have rounded up supermarkets in York along with their opening times or closure notices for Boxing Day 2023.
Supermarket opening times on Boxing Day in York - are any shut?
For many of us, that first sip of Bailey's means the start of the festive season🎄— Tesco (@Tesco) November 28, 2023
So we're helping you #BecomeMoreChristmas with our lowest price all year!https://t.co/n65SKJIR2E pic.twitter.com/8X07GuWoCA
Tesco
- Stirling Road, York: 9am-7pm
- Askham Bar, York: 9am-6pm
Asda
- Layerthorpe, York: Official hours yet to be revealed
- Jockey Lane - Monks Cross, York: Official hours yet to be revealed
Sainsbury’s
- Foss Bank, York: Official hours yet to be revealed
- Jockey Lane - Monks Cross, York: Official hours yet to be revealed
5 ways to save money on your weekly food shop
Lidl
All Lidl locations across the UK will be shut on Christmas Day this year whilst the majority will shut on Boxing Day too. The supermarket will also be shutting all stores across the country for New Year’s Day.
With this in mind, there is yet to be confirmation whether the below York areas are included in UK Boxing Day closures.
- James Street, York
- Thanet Road, York
However, the usual bank holiday opening hours are from 8am until 8pm (James Street) and 8am until 9pm (Thanet Road).
You can keep checking for updated opening times or confirmed closures on the Lidl store locator.
Should you put gravy on your roast? https://t.co/rUbgKur0wc— Aldi Stores UK (@AldiUK) November 30, 2023
Aldi
- Fulford Road, York: Closed
- Water Lane, York: Closed
- Kathryn Avenue, Huntington: Closed
Morrisons
- Foss Islands Road, York: 9am-6pm
- Front Street, York: 9am-6pm
The above time is given for the majority of Morrisons shops but you can keep checking for updated opening times for your nearest location on the store locator.
You can find out more information about any of the supermarkets across York by visiting the websites for Tesco, Asda, Sainsbury’s, Lidl, Aldi and Morrisons.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here