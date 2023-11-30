The former Leeds Rhino player will begin seven consecutive days of marathons across seven cities on December 1st, running from Headingly Stadium in Leeds to York Minster. Kevin’s ultramarathon will support five charities which support and care for people affected by motor neurone disease (MND) and their families.

The event at the Three Legged Mare on Friday is on High Petergate, just a two minute walk from York Minster, perfect for those wanting a refreshing pint after watching Kevin cross the finish line.

On tap will be ‘Burrow’s Blonde’ – launched earlier this year for Rob Burrow MBE in partnership with The Good Racing Co.

Each pint of Burrow’s Blonde will be supporting Rob and his family, and the incredible work they do for raising awareness of MND. The first 140 people through the door can pay just £2 for a pint of the light, zesty beer.

Dan Scott Paul, Head Brewer at Black Sheep Brewery, added: “The work Kevin Sinfield and Rob Burrow have done both and off the field is incredible and we wanted to celebrate Rob’s charitable work in particular, with the launch of a beer in his name.

“10p from every pint of Burrow’s Blonde sold goes towards the Rob Burrows 7 Discretionary Trust and the Rob Burrow Racing Club. We hope to see a strong turnout on Friday for the ultramarathon, with plenty of support and donations for Kevin, as well as all the others participating.”

Launched in August, Burrow’s Blonde is available in over 139 pubs and sports clubs across the country, and the bottled version is available to purchase on the Black Sheep Brewery website. Light and zesty, the Blonde Ale pairs perfectly with a bowl of chips down the pub while watching the rugby.

For more information on the partnership with Rob Burrow, visit the website here: https://www.blacksheepbrewery.com/shop/burrows-blonde-brewed-for-rob/

Kevin Sinfield is aiming to raise £777,777 from the challenge. Supporters can show their support now by visiting this page: https://donate.giveasyoulive.com/fundraising/kevin-sinfield.