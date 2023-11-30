The whisky, from the Hunmanby-based Spirit of Yorkshire, is 46%ABV and a marriage of ex-PX, ex-Moscatel and ex-Oloroso sherry hogsheads and butts from the warehouse. The result is a rich and complex whisky with flavours of dried fruits, black treacle, cranberry, cocoa, and cola sweets.

Whisky director Joe Clark said: “This year’s Filey Bay Sherry Cask Reserve shows a completely different side of our warehouse and is a complex marriage of casks built around some of our rarest stocks of sherry casks. It includes one of our most precious Oloroso sherry butts which was filled in the first autumn of our distillery’s production. It is incredibly rare and distinctly special, with its rich, warming flavours perfect for the winter months.”

Limited to just 2,000 bottles, Filey Bay Sherry Cask Reserve #4 costs £80 and is available online at spiritofyorkshire.com, from the distillery shop and from specialist retailers nationwide.

It will also be on sale at the York St Nicholas’ Christmas Market which began last Thursday November 16 and runs until Friday December 22.

Spirit of Yorkshire is a collaboration between farmer and brewer Tom Mellor and business partner David Thompson.

It is a true field-to-bottle distillery and one of only a handful of distilleries that uses 100 per cent homegrown barley to produce its single malt whisky.

Filey Bay single malt whisky is now available throughout the UK and in a growing number of export markets.