North Yorkshire Police say the incident happened at about 12pm on Thursday (November 23) when a silver Volkswagon car collided with a man in Eastgate, Pickering.

A police spokesman said: "The pedestrian was taken to hospital with a suspected hip injury and the driver of the car is assisting police with enquiries.

"Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or has any information to get in touch as soon as possible."

Please email joseph.schramm@northyorkshire.police.uk, or contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Road Policing Officer Joseph Schramm.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230222809 when passing on information.